Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collections Day 5: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Is Racing Towards The 200 Crore Bounty

Highlights The movie has scooped up a score of Rs 173 crores It's highest single day collections were recorded on Sunday It is all set to surpass the lifetime business of its prequel

Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 27, 2017

Here's a great gift for Salman Khan on his 52nd birthday. Tiger Zinda Hai has stirred up the Bollywood box office as it continues to bring in brilliant numbers at the ticket counters. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film has completed five full days at the theatres and scooped up a score of Rs 173 crores, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Impressive, huh?, however, is in no mood to stop, prediction says so. It is all set to surpass the lifetime business of its prequel -(Rs 198 crores), says Mr Adarsh. The movie is being hailed by trade analysts because of its "rocking" performance on Tuesday - the film released on the Christmas weekend.'s highest single day collections were recorded on Sunday - it scored almost half a century with Rs 45 crores. So far, the lowest one day figures that the movie has recorded is that of Tuesda (Rs 21 crores) - which is impressive in itself but the least of the five days for the movie.Here's a detailed analysis of's box office collection:The film's cast and crew celebrated the movie's success at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse on Tuesday. Outside the part, the media caught up with the superstar when he said it's all because of lucky mascot Katrina Kaif: "has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif," news agency IANS quoted Salman as saying.Prediction says, ifcontinues its box office race in the same speed, it may even dethroneas the second highest grossing Bollywood film with the Hindi version ofin the top spot.All the best,and a very happy birthday, Salman Khan.