Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collections Day 5: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Is Racing Towards The 200 Crore Bounty

Tiger Zinda Hai's highest single day collections were recorded on Sunday - it scored almost half a century with Rs 45 crores. So far, the lowest one day figures that the movie has recorded is that of Tuesda (Rs 21 crores) - which is impressive in itself but the least of the five days for the movie.
Here's a detailed analysis of Tiger Zinda Hai's box office collection:
#TigerZindaHai passes the crucial test on Tue: First working day *after* two big holidays on Sun and Mon [#Christmas]... Is ROCKING... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr. Total: Rs 173.07 cr. India biz. #TZH Speed at which #TigerZindaHai is racing, it is all set to cross *lifetime biz* of #EkThaTiger [Rs 198.78 cr] in Week 1 itself... Will also cross *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain [Rs 205.67 cr; highest grosser of 2017, after #Baahubali2] in next few days... INCREDIBLE! #TZH
This is what Aamir Khan thinks of the movie's success:
Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 27, 2017
The film's cast and crew celebrated the movie's success at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse on Tuesday. Outside the part, the media caught up with the superstar when he said it's all because of lucky mascot Katrina Kaif: "Tiger Zinda Hai has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif," news agency IANS quoted Salman as saying.
Prediction says, if Tiger Zinda Hai continues its box office race in the same speed, it may even dethrone Golmaal Returns as the second highest grossing Bollywood film with the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 in the top spot.
All the best, Tiger Zinda Hai and a very happy birthday, Salman Khan.