On Salman Khan's Birthday, Aamir Khan Gift-Wraps Two Wishes In A Tweet "Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!" Aamir Khan tweeted on Salman's 52nd birthday

bhai ka birthday, boss! Happy birthday, Salman Khan. As the superstar is gearing up to resume his birthday celebrations on Wednesday, his day was made extra special with a wish from Aamir Khan. Salman Khan's birthday party at his farmhouse in Panvel also doubled up as the success party for Tiger Zinda Hai - Salman's Christmas offering scooped up some Rs 150 crores in just four days! Aamir also plugged a congratulatory message in his tweet for the movie's brilliant success. "Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!" Aamir Khan tweeted on Salman's 52nd birthday.

Not only Aamir, but the third part of the Bollywood Khan trifecta also wished Salman in the most adorable way - Tum jio hazaaron saal.... I wish him all the best. I won't be able to meet him tomorrow because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan's birthday month long," IANS quoted the actor as saying.



Neither Shah Rukh or Aamir were spotted at Salman's midnight birthday party yesterday but joining him at the festivities were his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar. Both Shah Rukh and Katrina were briefly spotted at



Tiger Zinda Hai balances out Tubelight's underperformance at the box office and the superstar has transferred all the credit for Tiger Zinda Hai's humongous success to Katrina Kaif, saying: "Tiger Zinda Hai has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif," news agency IANS," reported.



Aamir Khan and Salman Khan famously co-starred in 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna. Salman will next be seen in Race 3 and Aamir is currently busy shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan.





