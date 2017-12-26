Shah Rukh Khan Sings A Birthday Wish For Salman Khan "Tum jio hazaaron saal..." Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights "I wish him all the best," Shah Rukh said for Salman He even sang a few lines for the superstar Salman Khan turns 52 on Wednesday Yeh bandhan toh, pyaar ka bandhan hai...," is not what Shah Rukh Khan sang for Salman Khan, in case you think so. He had a more appropriate track up his sleeve. At a recent event in Mumbai, the Bollywood Baadshah was asked if he will be part of Salman Khan's big fat 52nd birthday bash on Wednesday, when the actor said he will have to give it a miss because the doting father wants to spend some quality family time with his kids, reported news agency IANS. But Shah Rukh made up for the pre-announced absence from Salman's much awaited birthday party with an adorable birthday wish - he sang a song for his Karan Arjun counterpart.



"Tum jio hazaaron saal.... I wish him all the best. I won't be able to meet him tomorrow because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan's birthday month long," IANS quoted Shah Rukh as ssaying at the event. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are parents to three children - Aryan, 19, Suhana, 17, and AbRam, 4.



Salman is the last of the three Bollywood Khans to blow out 52 candles on the birthday cake. Aamir Khan celebrated his birthday in March this year while in November Shah Rukh celebrated his 52nd birthday with a lavish house party at his Alibaug farmhouse.



The Karan Arjun duo, who have also famously shared screen space in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam,



Since then, the two stars have taken up promotional duties for each other - Shah Rukh Khan had revealed the first look of Salman's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and also had a cameo in Tubelight. Salman Khan is also reportedly making a special appearance in Shah Rukh's yet-untitled film with Aanand L Rai.



(With IANS inputs)





