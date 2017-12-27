Salman Khan Reveals The 'One Reason' Behind Tiger Zinda Hai's Success Tiger Zinda Hai may have opened to middling reviews on Friday but the movie sure did cook up a storm at the box office, scoring over Rs 150 crores in just four days

Salman Khan has transferred all the credit for Tiger Zinda Hai's humongous success to Katrina Kaif, saying she's the only reason this movie turned out to be such a hit! "has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif," news agency IANS quoted Salman as saying. The Bollywood superstar was busy celebrating his 52nd birthday at his Panvel farmhouse when the paparazzi and the media caught up with him. Joining Salman at his birthday celebrations were Katrina and director Ali Abbas Zafar, both of who were spotted at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception on Tuesday evening.may have opened to middling reviews on Friday but the movie sure did cook up a storm at the box office, scoring over Rs 150 crores in just four days ! A further update is awaited on the film's box office numbers, which is making steady progress towards the Rs 200 crore mark.is sort of a redemption of sorts for Salman Khan as his last release before this -- opened to a rather lukewarm response. Salman Khan also publicly congratulated the film's cast and crew for their "extraordinary" efforts and this is what he said: "The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer. I congratulate Katrina (actress Katrina Kaif) for her extraordinary performance and Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) for his vision and awesome direction to pull off Tiger Zinda Hai."Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar,is a sequel of sorts to 2012'sand has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as RAW agent Tiger and Pakistani secret service official Zoya respectively.(With IANS inputs)