Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Film Is The 'Box Office Champion'. Scores...

Highlights It has made a very impressive score of Rs 69.40 crores in just two days It's is all set to cross the 100 crore mark with Sunday's collections The movie's opening score was Rs 34 crores

#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2... All set to cross Rs 100 cr today [Day 3]... Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: Rs 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

Top 5 openers - 2017:

1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] Rs 41 cr

2 #TigerZindaHai Rs 33.75 cr

3 #GolmaalAgain Rs 30.14 cr

4 #Tubelight Rs 21.15 cr

5 #Raees Rs 20.42 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

#TigerZindaHai is ROCKING internationally...



UK:

Fri £ 153,167

Sat £ 162,330

Total: £ 315,497 [Rs 2.70 cr]



AUSTRALIA:

Fri A$ 204,906

Sat A$ 191,476

Total: A$ 396,382 [Rs 1.96 cr]



NEW ZEALAND:

Fri NZ$ 89,935

Sat NZ$ 88,284

Total: NZ$ 178,219 [Rs 80.12 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

Salman Khan is tabahi machaoing at the box office with his Christmas release. The movie, also starring Katrina Kaif, has made a very impressive score of Rs 69.40 crores in just two days of its stay at the theatres, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. And if that's not enough, he's added the action-adventure movie is all set to cross the 100 crore mark with Sunday's collection figures. "Tiger Zinda Hai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2... All set to cross Rs 100 cr today [Day 3]... Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: Rs 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas] (sic)," reads Mr Adarsh's tweet.had a blockbuster opening on Friday - it opened to mixed reviews and a blockbuster welcome, which was measured in terms of Rs 34 crores. And in doing so, it entered the club of Top 5 openers (Hindi films) of 2017, ranking only second to the Hindi version of. "Tiger roars... Flexes its muscles at the box office and takes an extraordinary start," tweeted Mr Adarsh.Not just in Indian theatres but Salman and Katrina'shas also put up a brilliant show overseas.Salman Khan's previous release, his Eid offering, had under performed at the box office and did not really cross the Rs 30 crore mark on any of the days. Overall, the movie's performance was not that bad but compared to Salman'sEid releases, the movie was a damp squib at the box office. With, Salman Khan seems to have got his groove back.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar,is a sequel of sorts to 2012'sand has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as RAW agent Tiger and Pakistani secret service official Zoya respectively.