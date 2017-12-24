Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Film Is The 'Box Office Champion'. Scores...

Highlights
- It has made a very impressive score of Rs 69.40 crores in just two days
- It's is all set to cross the 100 crore mark with Sunday's collections
- The movie's opening score was Rs 34 crores
#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2... All set to cross Rs 100 cr today [Day 3]... Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: Rs 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017
Tiger Zinda Hai had a blockbuster opening on Friday - it opened to mixed reviews and a blockbuster welcome, which was measured in terms of Rs 34 crores. And in doing so, it entered the club of Top 5 openers (Hindi films) of 2017, ranking only second to the Hindi version of Baahubali 2. "Tiger roars... Flexes its muscles at the box office and takes an extraordinary start," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
Top 5 openers - 2017:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017
1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] Rs 41 cr
2 #TigerZindaHai Rs 33.75 cr
3 #GolmaalAgain Rs 30.14 cr
4 #Tubelight Rs 21.15 cr
5 #Raees Rs 20.42 cr
Not just in Indian theatres but Salman and Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai has also put up a brilliant show overseas.
#TigerZindaHai is ROCKING internationally...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017
UK:
Fri £ 153,167
Sat £ 162,330
Total: £ 315,497 [Rs 2.70 cr]
AUSTRALIA:
Fri A$ 204,906
Sat A$ 191,476
Total: A$ 396,382 [Rs 1.96 cr]
NEW ZEALAND:
Fri NZ$ 89,935
Sat NZ$ 88,284
Total: NZ$ 178,219 [Rs 80.12 lakhs]@Rentrak
Salman Khan's previous release, his Eid offering Tubelight, had under performed at the box office and did not really cross the Rs 30 crore mark on any of the days. Overall, the movie's performance was not that bad but compared to Salman's dhamakedaar Eid releases, the movie was a damp squib at the box office. With Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan seems to have got his groove back.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of sorts to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger and has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as RAW agent Tiger and Pakistani secret service official Zoya respectively.