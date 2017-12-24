Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Film Is The 'Box Office Champion'. Scores...

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan is tabahi machaoing at the box office

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 24, 2017 15:24 IST
1.9K Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Film Is The 'Box Office Champion'. Scores...

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Still from the movie (courtesy TigerZindaHai)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. It has made a very impressive score of Rs 69.40 crores in just two days
  2. It's is all set to cross the 100 crore mark with Sunday's collections
  3. The movie's opening score was Rs 34 crores
Salman Khan is tabahi machaoing at the box office with his Christmas release Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie, also starring Katrina Kaif, has made a very impressive score of Rs 69.40 crores in just two days of its stay at the theatres, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. And if that's not enough, he's added the action-adventure movie is all set to cross the 100 crore mark with Sunday's collection figures. "Tiger Zinda Hai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2... All set to cross Rs 100 cr today [Day 3]... Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: Rs 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas] (sic)," reads Mr Adarsh's tweet.
 

Tiger Zinda Hai had a blockbuster opening on Friday - it opened to mixed reviews and a blockbuster welcome, which was measured in terms of Rs 34 crores. And in doing so, it entered the club of Top 5 openers (Hindi films) of 2017, ranking only second to the Hindi version of Baahubali 2. "Tiger roars... Flexes its muscles at the box office and takes an extraordinary start," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
 

Not just in Indian theatres but Salman and Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai has also put up a brilliant show overseas.
 

Salman Khan's previous release, his Eid offering Tubelight, had under performed at the box office and did not really cross the Rs 30 crore mark on any of the days. Overall, the movie's performance was not that bad but compared to Salman's dhamakedaar Eid releases, the movie was a damp squib at the box office. With Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan seems to have got his groove back.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of sorts to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger and has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as RAW agent Tiger and Pakistani secret service official Zoya respectively.
 

Trending

salman khanTiger Zinda Hai box office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................