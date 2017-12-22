Salman Khan Gets His Groove Back? Tiger Zinda Hai Opens To 'Packed Houses'

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is "setting the box office on fire," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He tweeted that Salman's second film of the year opened to 'packed morning shows' - and it's a big thing considering it occupies over 4,000 screens in India. The advance ticket sales of Tiger Zinda Hai also indicated towards a box office victory. According to a Box Office India report, Tiger Zinda Hai ranks #2 in terms of advance ticket sales (after, of course, Baahubali: The Conclusion). So will Tiger Zinda Hai change the box office game?
Finally... Packed morning shows greet #TigerZindaHai... Boxoffice on— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017
#TigerZindaHai screen count...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2017
India: 4600
Overseas: 1100
Worldwide total: 5700 screens#TigerZindaHai economics...
Cost of Production: 130 cr
Prints & Advertising: 20 cr
Total: 150 cr
The Box Office India report also stated that Tiger Zinda Hai's advance booking picked momentum only a day before the release so it is possible that it may not be able to beat Baahubali 2's opening day collection record of Rs 40 crore. "The advance of Tiger Zinda Hai hit real blockbuster momentum pretty late and if that continues into tomorrow then anything is possible," the report said. It is also a non-holiday release but according to Box Office India, escalated ticket prices will compensate for the drop in footfall.
But the early reviews of Salman Khan's film are not in its favour. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee says that film is "targeted" at fans of the Dabangg actor and lack logic. "If Tiger Zinda Hai roars loud enough at the box office, we've got to live with it," he wrote, giving the film 2-star rating.
Can reviews turn Tiger Zinda Hai's game? We will know only when the opening day collection is revealed. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger, which was a stupendous hit.