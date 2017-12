Salman Khan Gets His Groove Back? Tiger Zinda Hai Opens To 'Packed Houses'

Highlights Tiger Zinda Hai opened to 'packed morning shows' The film ranks #2 for advance ticket sales But Salman Khan's film did not get favourable reviews

Finally... Packed morning shows greet #TigerZindaHai... Boxoffice on — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai screen count...

India: 4600

Overseas: 1100

Worldwide total: 5700 screens#TigerZindaHai economics...

Cost of Production: 130 cr

Prints & Advertising: 20 cr

Total: 150 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2017

Salman Khan'sis "setting the box office on fire," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He tweeted that Salman's second film of the year opened to 'packed morning shows' - and it's a big thing considering it occupies over 4,000 screens in India. The advance ticket sales ofalso indicated towards a box office victory. According to a Box Office India report,ranks #2 in terms of advance ticket sales (after, of course,). So willchange the box office game?The Box Office India report also stated that's advance booking picked momentum only a day before the release so it is possible that it may not be able to beat's opening day collection record of Rs 40 crore. "The advance of Tiger Zinda Hai hit real blockbuster momentum pretty late and if that continues into tomorrow then anything is possible," the report said. It is also a non-holiday release but according to Box Office India , escalated ticket prices will compensate for the drop in footfall.But the early reviews of Salman Khan's film are not in its favour. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee says that film is "targeted" at fans of the Dabangg actor and lack logic . "Ifroars loud enough at the box office, we've got to live with it," he wrote, giving the film 2-star rating.Can reviews turn's game? We will know only when the opening day collection is revealed.is a sequel to 2012's, which was a stupendous hit.