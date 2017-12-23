Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Takes An 'Extraordinary Start,' Collects...

Highlights Tiger Zinda Hai collected over Rs 33 crore on Day 1 Baahubali 2, with highest Day 1 collection, is 2017's BO champion Tiger Zinda hai is Salman's second film this year

Tiger ROARS... Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start... #TigerZindaHai Fri 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

Top 5 openers - 2017:

1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] 41 cr

2 #TigerZindaHai 33.75 cr

3 #GolmaalAgain 30.14 cr

4 #Tubelight 21.15 cr

5 #Raees 20.42 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand...

AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [1.01 cr].

NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [38.54 lakhs].@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [ 6.08 cr]... Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017