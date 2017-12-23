Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Takes An 'Extraordinary Start,' Collects...

Highlights
- Tiger Zinda Hai collected over Rs 33 crore on Day 1
- Baahubali 2, with highest Day 1 collection, is 2017's BO champion
- Tiger Zinda hai is Salman's second film this year
Taran Adarsh gave the box office report card:
Tiger ROARS... Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start... #TigerZindaHai Fri 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017
Top 5 openers - 2017:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017
1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] 41 cr
2 #TigerZindaHai 33.75 cr
3 #GolmaalAgain 30.14 cr
4 #Tubelight 21.15 cr
5 #Raees 20.42 cr
The film also performed spectacularly overseas. Here are early numbers from Austalia, New Zealand and UAE and other Gulf countries:
#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017
AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [1.01 cr].
NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [38.54 lakhs].@Rentrak
#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [ 6.08 cr]... Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017
Even with fabulous ticket window story, Tiger Zinda Hai failed to receive favourable reviews. Film Critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2-star rating and said it lacks logic. "If Tiger Zinda Hai roars loud enough at the box-office, we've got to live with it," he wrote. Film critic Raja Sen had a problem with the film's runtime. "At an exhausting two hours and forty minutes, I really don't care if Tiger is alive or a vegetable - whether he's Zinda or Tinda, really - but this film needed to be much tighter," he said, giving the film 2.5 stars out of five.
Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also stars Katrina Kaif in lead role opposite Salman Khan.