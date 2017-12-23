Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Takes An 'Extraordinary Start,' Collects...

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's film got the second highest opening day collection figure

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 23, 2017 16:16 IST
1.3K Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Takes An 'Extraordinary Start,' Collects...

Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Tiger Zinda Hai collected over Rs 33 crore on Day 1
  2. Baahubali 2, with highest Day 1 collection, is 2017's BO champion
  3. Tiger Zinda hai is Salman's second film this year
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai gets the second biggest opening of 2017 at Rs 33.75 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Tiger roars... Flexes its muscles at the box office and takes an extraordinary start," he tweeted. Salman Khan's film opened to packed morning shows and the result is before us. Tiger Zinda Hai's box office success tones down the lamentable performance of his first release of 2017 - Tubelight. Salman Khan, who also topped the list of Forbes' 100 Indian celebrities, has many reasons to celebrate now. However, Tiger Zinda Hai's opening day collection is significantly lowere than this year's undisputable champion of the box office - Baahubali: The Conclusion, the Hindi dubbed version of which made Rs 44 crore on Day 1.

Taran Adarsh gave the box office report card:
 
 

The film also performed spectacularly overseas. Here are early numbers from Austalia, New Zealand and UAE and other Gulf countries:
 
 

Even with fabulous ticket window story, Tiger Zinda Hai failed to receive favourable reviews. Film Critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2-star rating and said it lacks logic. "If Tiger Zinda Hai roars loud enough at the box-office, we've got to live with it," he wrote. Film critic Raja Sen had a problem with the film's runtime. "At an exhausting two hours and forty minutes, I really don't care if Tiger is alive or a vegetable - whether he's Zinda or Tinda, really - but this film needed to be much tighter," he said, giving the film 2.5 stars out of five.

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also stars Katrina Kaif in lead role opposite Salman Khan.

Trending

tiger zinda hai box officesalman khantiger zinda hai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................