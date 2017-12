Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Takes An 'Extraordinary Start,' Collects...

Highlights Tiger Zinda Hai collected over Rs 33 crore on Day 1 Baahubali 2, with highest Day 1 collection, is 2017's BO champion Tiger Zinda hai is Salman's second film this year

Tiger ROARS... Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start... #TigerZindaHai Fri 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

Top 5 openers - 2017:

1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] 41 cr

2 #TigerZindaHai 33.75 cr

3 #GolmaalAgain 30.14 cr

4 #Tubelight 21.15 cr

5 #Raees 20.42 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand...

AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [1.01 cr].

NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [38.54 lakhs].@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [ 6.08 cr]... Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

Salman Khan'sgets the second biggest opening of 2017 at Rs 33.75 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Tiger roars... Flexes its muscles at the box office and takes an extraordinary start," he tweeted. Salman Khan's film opened to packed morning shows and the result is before us.'s box office success tones down the lamentable performance of his first release of 2017 -. Salman Khan, who also topped the list of Forbes' 100 Indian celebrities, has many reasons to celebrate now. However,'s opening day collection is significantly lowere than this year's undisputable champion of the box office -, the Hindi dubbed version of which made Rs 44 crore on Day 1.Taran Adarsh gave the box office report card:The film also performed spectacularly overseas. Here are early numbers from Austalia, New Zealand and UAE and other Gulf countries:Even with fabulous ticket window story,failed to receive favourable reviews. Film Critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2-star rating and said it lacks logic. "Ifroars loud enough at the box-office, we've got to live with it," he wrote. Film critic Raja Sen had a problem with the film's runtime. "At an exhausting two hours and forty minutes, I really don't care if Tiger is alive or a vegetable - whether he'sor, really - but this film needed to be much tighter," he said, giving the film 2.5 stars out of five.is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also stars Katrina Kaif in lead role opposite Salman Khan.