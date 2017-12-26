After Tiger Zinda Hai's Success, Salman Khan Congratulates Katrina Kaif And Team Salman Khan said: "The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer"

Tiger Zinda Hai made Rs 151 cr in 4 days, which covers production cost I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love: Salman Salman's first 2017 film, Tubelight, tanked at the box office Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew, given that we had to pull off some incredible action sequences, some times in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold." Salman Khan's thriller released on Friday and is enjoying a fabulous run at the box office.



"The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer. I congratulate Katrina (actress Katrina Kaif) for her extraordinary performance and Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) for his vision and awesome direction to pull off Tiger Zinda Hai," Salman Khan added.



Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 36.54 crore on Monday (which was a Christmas holiday) bringing the grand total to Rs 151.47 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh:

#TigerZindaHai is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... Does PHENOMENAL biz on Mon [#Christmas]… Crosses ₹ 150 cr on Day 4... Is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr. Total: ₹ 151.47 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2017



Though Tiger Zinda Hai, which Yash Raj Films made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, is performing well worldwide, the film did not get too many good reviews.



Salman Khan's fist release of the year - Tubelight - failed to fetch good box office number but Tiger Zinda Hai seems to be compensating for that.



(With IANS inputs)



