Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 4: Details Of Salman Khan's Film's 'Phenomenal' Success Story Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's film, which has been produced by Yash Raj Films, recovered its cost of production on four days of its release

1.1K Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Tiger Zinda Hai has recovered its production cost - nearly Rs 150 crore Salman Khan's film made Rs 36.54 crore on the fourth day Tiger Zinda Hai opened in over 5,000 screens worldwide Tiger Zinda Hai's box office numbers are totally cheer-worthy. He film's crossed Rs 150-crore mark on the fourth day of its release. Salman Khan's film is pulling the crowd to cinemas, which reflects in its box office returns. The film's highest collection figure was on Sunday (Rs 45.33 crore). Monday collection figure is less than Sunday's but it is still quite respectable - Rs 36.54 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai released worldwide across 5,700 screens and was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.



Here's the four-day report card of Tiger Zinda Hai's box office collection:

#TigerZindaHai is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... Does PHENOMENAL biz on Mon [#Christmas]... Crosses 150 cr on Day 4... Is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr. Total: 151.47 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2017



Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar for Yash Raj Films. It stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. Both Salman and Katrina reprised the roles of Indian and Pakistani spies, who in this film are on a joint mission to save Indian and Pakistani nurses, held hostage in Iran by a terrorist group.



Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's second release of 2017 after Tiubelight, which tanked at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai also opened to lukewarm reviews. Tiger Zinda Hai roars loud enough at the box-office, we've got to live with it."



After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has Remo D'Souza's Race 3 to look forward to. Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja hedge, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.



's box office numbers are totally cheer-worthy. He film's crossed Rs 150-crore mark on the fourth day of its release. Salman Khan's film is pulling the crowd to cinemas, which reflects in its box office returns. The film's highest collection figure was on Sunday (Rs 45.33 crore). Monday collection figure is less than Sunday's but it is still quite respectable - Rs 36.54 crore.released worldwide across 5,700 screens and was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.Here's the four-day report card of's box office collection:, a sequel to 2012's, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar for Yash Raj Films. It stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. Both Salman and Katrina reprised the roles of Indian and Pakistani spies, who in this film are on a joint mission to save Indian and Pakistani nurses, held hostage in Iran by a terrorist group.is Salman Khan's second release of 2017 after, which tanked at the box office.also opened to lukewarm reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two-star rating and wrote: "Ifroars loud enough at the box-office, we've got to live with it."After, Salman Khan has Remo D'Souza'sto look forward to.also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja hedge, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.