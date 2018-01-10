Salman Khan Explains Why Tiger Zinda Hai Is A Blockbuster But Tubelight Flopped

The success of Tiger Zinda Hai has made the film's lead actor Salman Khan the only star who has three films with the lifetime collection of over Rs. 300 crore. Of Tiger Zinda Hai's humungous success, Salman Khan told NDTV.com: "I am extremely happy that our fans have loved Tiger Zinda Hai and I would request everyone to watch the film." Salman's Tubelight underperformed at the box office. Salman also said that his fans love his 'hero' image and Tubelight didn't do well at the box office because he played a different character in the film. "Fans cried watching Tubelight over the festive season and that's why it didn't do really well."
Highlights
- Salman Khan spoke about Tiger Zinda Hai's success
- Salman also shared why Tubelight didn't do well at the box office
- Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar will work together in Bharat
Of Tiger Zinda Hai, crossing the 300 crore mark, Salman said, "I have done 100 films so far and only three of them are in the 300 crore club, so for me the average is really bad." Katrina Kaif also talked about her hard work in the film. She said, "We had a fantastic team. I tried to make the best of the situation."
Comments
Salman also shared that now when Tiger Zinda Hai is done, he's filming Race 3 while Ali Abbas Zafar is prepping for Bharat also starring Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif is busy with Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.