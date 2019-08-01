Katrina Kaif's Holiday Is Over But She's Still Dreaming Of Mexico. See Pic

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a blue swimsuit. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif might be back at work but she can't stop thinking about her Mexico vacation. On Thursday, the Bharat actress shared a set of stunning pictures from her holiday on her Instagram profile. Dressed in a blue swimsuit, the 36-year-old actress can be seen making the most of her me time in the blue waters of Mexico (where she celebrated her birthday last month). In her post, Katrina revealed that this is the last picture that she posted from her getaway. "Last one.... Now back to work." Katrina's post received over 3 lakh likes within a few minutes on Instagram.

We don't mind being spammed by Katrina Kaif, especially after seeing the picture that she posted on Wednesday. In the photograph, she could be seen sitting pretty and smiling with all her heart. Katrina quoted a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and she wrote: "When someone says "palat." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Katrina celebrated her 36th birthday in Mexico this year. She shared envy-inducing snippets from her vacation on her Instagram profile. Take a look at the pictures here:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif's last release was Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, in which Salman Khan played the titular role. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film will be backed by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

