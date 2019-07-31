Katrina Kaif Shows Us How To 'Palat' In True DDLJ Style

Katrina Kaif Instagrammed this photo (courtesy katrinakaif)

It's always a delight to browse through Katrina Kaif's Instagram, isn't it? On Wednesday, the actress Instagrammed a photo of hers, which appears to be her reaction when someone says the famous Bollywood dialogue "palat". "When someone says 'palat'," Katrina Kaif captioned her photo, in which she can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as she looks over her shoulders. Dressed in a polka-dotted crop top and denims, Katrina is cute as a button in her "palat" moment. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's Instafam can't stop showering her with kisses. Here's how Katrina Kaif gave it a modern spin. Take a look at her post below.

Katrina, palat:

Meanwhile, it was Shah Rukh Khan who made the whole "palat" thing a big deal in cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 36th birthday with a vacation in Mexico earlier this month. She delighted her fans with Instagram post-cards from the beach holiday.

Katrina Kaif, who is best known in Bollywood for starring in films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Jagga Jasoos, Baar Baar Dekho, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, recently told news agency IANS: "When I entered the industry I knew I had to put in a lot of hard work to get where I am today."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently looking forward to Sooryavanshi, which is being directed by Rohit Shetty and co-stars Akshay Kumar. This will mark her first project with the filmmaker while she's collaborated with Akshay Kumar before.

