Katrina Kaif In An Ice Blue <i>Lehenga</i> Is Serving The Right Kind Of Stylish Bridesmaid Goals

Katrina Kaif's best friend Karishma Kohli got married, and the actor shared a slew of pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram profile. Karishma is a filmmaker who recently tied the knot with Mikhail. Katrina looked right out of a fairytale as she decked out as the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend's wedding.

No one does ethnic style better than Katrina Kaif, and her back-to-back looks are proof. The star, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense and high-glam style, is on a mission to impress the fashion police with her ethnic game. The star recently attended her best friend and filmmaker Karishma Kohli's wedding in a stunning traditional attire. For the event, Katrina looked a vision in an ice blue lehenga as she dolled up as the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend's wedding. Days after the wedding, Katrina's stylist, Ami Patel, shared pictures of Katrina in the dreamy outfit. Katrina's lehenga featured a sleeveless corset top that came with a plunging sweetheart neckline, finely accentuating her curves well. The top also came with floral patterns in different hues of pink all over it. The top was finely embroidered in golden zari stripes, adding more elegance to her look. The star teamed her look with a matching flowy organza skirt that came with matching pink floral patterns. The star added more ethnic touch to her look in a matching soft blue organza dupatta that also came with golden zari details at the borders.

Her outfit was an ideal blend of classic charm and modern style, and Katrina aced it as always. The star minimally accessorised her look with silver earrings and golden bangles. With minimal makeup, a subtle base, nude eyes, a winged line, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, and nude lipstick, she looked just fine. The star completed her look by leaving her loose tresses all open.

