This Is Aamir Khan's Tribute For Raj Kapoor's Wife Krishna Raj Kapoor

Krishna Raj Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest, her son Randhir Kapoor confirmed

October 01, 2018
File photo of Krishna ji with Raj Kapoor (L). Aamir (R) in Mumbai. (Image (L) by: bollywoodarsivcisi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "A very sad loss to all of us," tweeted Aamir Khan
  2. Soha Ali Khan and Anupam Kher also tweeted about Krishna Raj Kapoor
  3. Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946

"If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishna ji was an institution in living life," actor Aamir Khan's tribute for Krishna Raj Kapoor read. Late actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest on Monday and hours after the news of her death featured in headlines, Aamir Khan posted a tribute for her on social media. He added: "A very sad loss to all of us. My love and warmth to Randhir ji, Rishi ji, Chimpu ji, Reema, Ritu ji and everyone in the family. We love you Krishna ji." Earlier today, her son Randhir Kapoor said in a statement: "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," reports news agency PTI.

Here's what Aamir Khan tweeted after Krishna Raj Kapoor's death:

 

 

Karan Johar, also remembered the 'First Lady of the Film Fraternity':

 

 

Several other members from the film fraternity such as Soha Ali Khan (her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor is Krishna Raj Kapoor's granddaughter), Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher among others tweeted condolence messages for the Kapoor family.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Randhir Kapoor also told PTI that the last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

Krishna Raj Kapoor was married to Raj Kapoor for 42 years before the actor died in 1988. Raj Kapoor married Krishna Raj Kapoor in 1946 and they had five children together - three sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and two daughters Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena, Karisma, Adhaar and Armaan Jain were their grandchildren.

(With inputs from PTI)

