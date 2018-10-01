This Is Aamir Khan's Tribute For Raj Kapoor's Wife Krishna Raj Kapoor

File photo of Krishna ji with Raj Kapoor (L). Aamir (R) in Mumbai. (Image (L) by: bollywoodarsivcisi)

"If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishna ji was an institution in living life," actor Aamir Khan's tribute for Krishna Raj Kapoor read. Late actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest on Monday and hours after the news of her death featured in headlines, Aamir Khan posted a tribute for her on social media. He added: "A very sad loss to all of us. My love and warmth to Randhir ji, Rishi ji, Chimpu ji, Reema, Ritu ji and everyone in the family. We love you Krishna ji." Earlier today, her son Randhir Kapoor said in a statement: "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," reports news agency PTI.

Here's what Aamir Khan tweeted after Krishna Raj Kapoor's death:

Karan Johar, also remembered the 'First Lady of the Film Fraternity':

The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty pic.twitter.com/8CSo7rw19V — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 1, 2018

Several other members from the film fraternity such as Soha Ali Khan (her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor is Krishna Raj Kapoor's granddaughter), Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher among others tweeted condolence messages for the Kapoor family.

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family. — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) October 1, 2018

Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/G4IMSuFbZJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 1, 2018

. Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018

Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 1, 2018

Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences,

May God give immense strength to whole family. #OmShantipic.twitter.com/ATYbd8kaYK — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 1, 2018

Randhir Kapoor also told PTI that the last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

Krishna Raj Kapoor was married to Raj Kapoor for 42 years before the actor died in 1988. Raj Kapoor married Krishna Raj Kapoor in 1946 and they had five children together - three sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and two daughters Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena, Karisma, Adhaar and Armaan Jain were their grandchildren.

