This Cutie Grew Up To Become Alia Bhatt. See Adorable Pic

Alia Bhatt shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared the picture to wish her friend on her birthday "You both look the same even as grown-ups," wrote Zareen Khan Alia Bhatt attended Akansha Ranjan's birthday party with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's post to wish her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday came with a throwback surprise. The 26-year-old actress dug up a picture from her childhood album, in which she features with Akansha Ranjan, both giving their best mischievous expressions. "Happy birthday my everything," Alia Bhatt captioned the post. Alia Bhatt looked super adorable in the picture, which has over 1.1 million likes in four hours. Actress Zareen Khan wrote in the comments thread, "So cute and you both look the same even as grown-ups." Akansha Ranjan Kapoor started her birthday celebrations on Tuesday night, for which she also invited Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor but more on that later.

Take a look at this cute picture of Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor:

At Akansha Ranjan's birthday party, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were inseparable. They were spotted together in several pictures from the party, which have taken over the social media. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Akansha Ranjan also invited her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Seal (Student Of The Year 2 and Tum Bin 2), actresses Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and small screen star Krystle D'Souza to her party.

Here are inside pictures from Akansha Ranjan's birthday party:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor co-star in Brahmastra, releasing next year. Alia Bhatt has also signed up for Sadak 2, Takht and SS Rajamouli's RRR while Ranbir Kapoor has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera and a film with Luv Ranjan in the pipeline.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.