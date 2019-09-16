Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Reveal Their Lucky Charms To Sonam Kapoor

Ranbir and Alia in a still from the videos. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their interesting "lucky charms" in their promotional videos for Sonam Kapoor's upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The 36-year-old actor talked about his fixation with number 8 while Alia mentioned that her habit of "acting out" in front of her bathroom's mirror has proved to be her lucky charm till now. The videos were originally shared by Sonam Kapoor for her film The Zoya Factor. Sonam's character Zoya ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team in the film. In the first clip, the Rockstar actor talked about his own beliefs and said: "Strangely, I had two of them. When I was younger and when I used to go to school. On my way, if I saw a red mail truck, I used to cross my fingers, shut my mouth and make a wish and until I saw three black cars on the road, I didn't uncross my fingers or speak a word."

Ranbir added that he continued this till his wishes stopped coming true. "This went on for a really long time till the time my wishes stopped coming true. The second thing would probably be my fixation to number 8. I don't know how it started as my mum's birthday is on July 8 but I just fell in love with the design of the number and the fact that it also can be infinity," he said in the video.

"So when I grew older, if I used to drive to shoots or if I had something that I was really nervous about and if I saw a white car, for example - if the number plate was 4040 or 2222, I used to add them up and if it added to number 8, I used to think I'm gonna kill it... It gave me confidence, psychological of course but it really worked for me," he added.

Check out the full video here:

In another video, Alia Bhatt revealed that her "lucky charm" is "acting out specific situations" that she really wants in front of her bathroom's mirror. She gave an example of winning an Oscar Award and preparing her speech in front of a mirror. "If I want something really bad like an award or a film or maybe a holiday, I just act out that particular situation by myself in my bathroom in front of my mirror. That's my lucky charm... Pretending, acting to myself and putting the energy out there," she said in the video.

Watch the video here:

Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name. The film, which also features Dulquer Salmaan in lead role, will open in theatres on September 20.

