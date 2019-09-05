Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Living Their Best Lives In Kenya. Pics From The Vacation Inside

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia's post received over 4 lakh likes on Instagram Ranbir has accompanied Ranbir on the trip Ranbir and Alia will co-star in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor managed to scoop some time out of their busy schedules and are currently spending quality time together in Kenya. On Thursday, Alia posted a postcard-worthy picture of herself from the getaway, in which she can be seen admiring the sunset. Alia accompanied the oh-so-adorable picture along with an equally beautiful caption, that read, "Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through."Just like us, the actress' Instafam also loved the picture and the picture received over 4 lakh likes on social media within a few hours on Instagram within a few minutes.

Take a look at the picture here, you can thank us later:

Meanwhile, we chanced upon another picture of the star couple from Kenya. The picture was originally shared by a photographer on social media and was alter spread like wild fire and curated by several fan clubs on social media. The caption on the picture read,""Thankyou our follower from Kenya for this cool capture of love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor."

Check out the picture here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been dating for almost a year now, were recently spotted together at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by the Ambanis in Mumbai. The couple arrived together at the venue and they happily posed together for the shutterbugs.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor photographed together.

The rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship started doing the rounds after the couple made an appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception together in May last year. The couple was spotted together on several occasions. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

