Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 At Ambanis: Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Lead Celeb Roll-Call

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi puja

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis hosted a grand puja to celebrate Ganpati's homecoming on Monday and joining the festivities were Bollywood A-listers, who arrived at their traditional best. The Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi guest-list was headlined by the Bachchans and also included celebs such as Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. But mid-way through the festivities, the paparazzi scurried to incessantly pop the flashlights at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who walked in together. Draped in yellow nine-yards, Alia was absolutely gorgeous in a saree styled with oversized earrings. Ranbir Kapoor, who wore a jacket over kurta and pants, complemented Alia perfectly. The couple were joined by their friend Ayan Mukerji during the customary photoshoot.

Do you see the way Alia Bhatt looks at Ranbir Kapoor? Aww.

Aamir Khan posed with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for a happy pic.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted walking in with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan while Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit had a lot to catch up on.

Hosts for the night Nita Ambani greeted the guests with daughter Isha. Nita Ambani also adorably posed with future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Katrina Kaif was stunning in a peach ensemble, which she styled with an embellished cape and belt. And there was some display of sister-hood, courtesy Katrina and sister Isabelle. Aditi Rao Hydari was simply stunning in an embroidered anarkali. Kriti Sanon sparkled her way through the celebrations, turning heads in a sequinned saree. Athiya Shetty greeted the paparazzi with a wave.

Karisma Kapoor was stunning in a red saree as she checked in with her cousin Armaan Jain. Kajol, resplendent in black and gold, roped in designer Manish Malhotra for a photoshoot.

Rekha was a purple queen as she lit up the atmosphere with her smile. Madhuri Dixit's plus one was husband Dr Sriram Nene.

Gabriella Demetriades, who recently welcomed a baby, joined Arjun Rampal for the festivities. Vidya Balan was accompanied by her filmmaker husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Socialite Natasha Poonawalla joined the festivities with businessman husband Adar Poonawalla. Isha Koppikar arrived with her husband Timmy Narang.

Meanwhile, no one could beat Karan Johar with his festive fashion pick. Vicky Kaushal is always a happy face. Anil Kapoor, dapper in traditional sherwani, was all smiles for the cameras. Suniel Shetty happily posed with his wife Mana Shetty. Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi made a graceful entry. Jackie Shroff - once a bhidu, always a bhidu. Veteran actor Jeetendra was there too. Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra was also on the guest list.

The cricketers' corner was well represented by Harbhajan Singh, who brought along his family - wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya; Zaheer Khan, who adorably posed with his wife Sagarika Ghatge; and Hardik Pandya. Sachin Tendulkar's full family was in attendance.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across India for 11 days and will come to an end with grand Ganpati visarjan ceremonies.

