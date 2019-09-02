Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Trishala Dutt's Reaction To Maanayata's Pic Is All Heart

Maanyata Instagrammed this photo on Ganesh Chaturthi (courtesy maanayata)

Fans got a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sanjay Dutt's residence, courtesy his wife Maanayata Dutt. On Monday evening, Maanayata welcomed Bappa with pomp and grandeur, after which she shared a photo of herself with Ganpati to wish fans and followers on Instagram. Draped in a blue and pink nine-yards, Maanyata was elegance personified. She styled her look with traditional jewellery with her hands adorned with matching bangles to add that extra bit of "festival glam", like she mentioned in the hashtags of her caption. Wishing everyone on behalf of the Dutts, Maanyata wrote: "May the blessings of Shri Ganesha be with you and your family forever... may your lives be filled with love peace and happiness." In the hashtags, she added: "#ganeshchaturthi #love #grace #positivity #dutts #festivalglam #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Guess who was one of the first ones to drop a comment on the photo? Trishala Dutt, who emptied her collection of blue hearts on Maanayata's photo. Take a look at Maanayata's post and Trishala's comment here:

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma and is settled abroad with her maternal grandparents. Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. Trishala and Maanayata share a friendly rapport with each other and Trishala often joins the entire Dutt family on special occasions.

Meanwhile on Sunday evening, we spotted little Shahraan welcoming Ganpati Bappa home. Shahraan held a small aarti on his own.

Sanjay Dutt is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming movie Prasthanam, in which he co-stars with Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Manisha Koirala. Prasthanam is all set to hit screens on September 30.

