Trishala Dutt Trends After Maanyata Leaves Comment On Her Bikini Post

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala and Maanyata often trend for their cute little Instagram exchanges and Thursday is one such day. The Internet is delighted to have suddenly spotted Maanyata's comment - heart emoticons - on a photo Trishala Instagrammed earlier this week. Trishala, who wrote "I can't wait for summer" on Instagram, shared a photo of herself in a white bikini paired with a sheer cover-up. In the photo, Trishala can be seen posing by a rooftop pool with a splendid view of the sea as the backdrop. Trishala's photo has sure set the temperature soaring on Instagram and welcomed over 2.5 lakh 'likes', one of which is courtesy Maanyata.
Checkout Trishala's latest Instagram post here:
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with first wife Richa Sharma while the 58-year-old actor and Maanyata are parents to 8-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. Trishala and Maanyata share a history of Instagram acknowledgements - they often feature on each other's posts and so do the twins. At the beginning of this year, Trishala had joined the Dutts for New Year festivities when she shared a photo with Shahraan, Iqra, Maanyata and her father and wrote: "Complete."
And then there's this adorable father-daughters moment too on Trishala's feed:
From her Instagram, it is evident that Trishala also loves selfies with dad Sanjay Dutt, who also appears to have asked his daughter to post "normal" photos on Instagram.
Trishala Dutt is finishing her studies abroad while Sanjay Dutt stays with the twins and Maanyata in their Mumbai home. Trishala is often spotted joining the Dutts on family vacations or for celebrations.