Trishala Dutt Shares Pic With Ranbir Kapoor: 'When An Animal Comes To Visit'

Ranbir Kapoor with Trishala. (courtesy: trishaladutt)

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala met Ranbir Kapoor in New York and she did not forget to document the moment for the 'gram. On Wednesday, Trishala shared a picture of herself with Ranbir on her Instagram stories and she captioned it, "When an animal comes to visit." Trishala Dutt stays in the US. Animal is the title of the actor's latest smash hit. Ranbir Kapoor and Trishala's dad Sanjay Dutt have co-starred in the film Shamshera, which released last year. The actor also starred in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju in 2018, in which he played the lead role. Sanjay Dutt has also worked with Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2 and the late Rishi Kapoor (Ranbir's father) in Agneepath.

Check out the picture shared by Trishala Dutt here:

Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist based out of New York. Her parents are Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour. Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest release Animal that released earlier this month and is still going strong at the box office. Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, which also performed well at the box office. The actor will reportedly be seen in the Animal sequel.