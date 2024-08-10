Sanjay Dutt And Trishala In Father Of All Throwbacks. See Birthday Post

Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala, turned a year older on Saturday. To celebrate her special day, the veteran star shared a birthday wish on Instagram. He posted a throwback picture featuring a young Trishala dressed in a red-and-white frock, sitting on Sanjay's lap. The note attached to the post read, "On your special day my princess, I am reminded of how blessed I am to be your father. Your love lights up my world in ways I can't express. Happy Birthday Trishala Dutt Always proud of you." Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma.

Sanjay Dutt makes it a point to celebrate the important people in his life with heartwarming posts. Last month, the actor shared a special note for his wife Manyata on her 46th birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you."

Sanjay Dutt got married to Richa Sharma in 1987. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. Sanjay Dutt is now married to Manyata and the couple welcomed twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra, in 2010.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar. Next, he will be seen in Double iSmart with Ram Pothineni. The film will mark his Tamil debut. Additionally, the actor also has Son Of Sardaar 2 in the line-up. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, the film is a sequel to the 2012 movie Son Of Sardaar.