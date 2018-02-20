Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts 'Normal' Pic. Seems Like Dad Asked Her To

Trishala's Instagram account has some really fabulous pictures of her, which may have prompted Sanjay Dutt to make the request

Written by | Updated: February 20, 2018 15:10 IST
Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala in Dubai. (Image courtesy: Trishala)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Here's a "normal" casual looking picture of me," Trishala posted
  2. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma
  3. Trishala is quite a social media celebrity
Trishala Dutt, the elder daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, is quite a social media celebrity, thanks to her fabulous Instagram posts, some of which appear to be from a photoshoot. And now, her latest post indicates that her father may have requested her to share a "normal casual looking picture" of her. Trishala's Instagram account, which is unverified, has some really wonderful (but not casual) pictures of her, which may have prompted Sanjay Dutt to make the request. Trishala, Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, is a permanent resident of New York while Sanjay Dutt resides in Mumbai with his wife Maanyata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra.

Take a look at Trishala's latest post:
 


Well, we don't know about Sanjay Dutt but Trishala's Instagram followers are definitely happy. "Your simplicity makes me fall in love with you, Trishala," read one comment. "You always look beautiful," added another Instagram user. Neither Sanjay Dutt nor Maanyata (who frequently comments on Trishala's post) have posted in the comments section yet.

Here's a sample of posts which made Trishala a social media celeb:
 
 

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on

 
 

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on



And this was her Valentine's Day post, which won several hearts.
 


As of now, there are no reports of Trishala stepping into Bollywood despite her legacy - her grandparents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, were also renowned actors.
 
 

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on



Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Bhoomi and he is currently making Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He has also signed up for the third Munna Bhai film with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has made a biopic on the actor with Ranbir Kapoor in lead role.

