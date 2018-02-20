Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts 'Normal' Pic. Seems Like Dad Asked Her To

Highlights
- "Here's a "normal" casual looking picture of me," Trishala posted
- Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma
- Trishala is quite a social media celebrity
Take a look at Trishala's latest post:
Well, we don't know about Sanjay Dutt but Trishala's Instagram followers are definitely happy. "Your simplicity makes me fall in love with you, Trishala," read one comment. "You always look beautiful," added another Instagram user. Neither Sanjay Dutt nor Maanyata (who frequently comments on Trishala's post) have posted in the comments section yet.
Here's a sample of posts which made Trishala a social media celeb:
And this was her Valentine's Day post, which won several hearts.
Ahhh yes. Black Roses. The color of my heart these days lol jk Happy Valentines Day to all the hottest, most beautiful, hard-working single women out there. Understand to never & will never settle for anything less than what you deserve. Way too pretty for excuses & worked way too hard to entertain clowns. Your value does not decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth. One mans over-looked blessing is another mans happily ever after. It's not pride, it's self respect. Too glam to give a damn! #knowyourworth #hairflip thank you @venusetfleur for the special delivery.
Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Bhoomi and he is currently making Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He has also signed up for the third Munna Bhai film with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has made a biopic on the actor with Ranbir Kapoor in lead role.