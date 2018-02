Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts 'Normal' Pic. Seems Like Dad Asked Her To

Highlights "Here's a "normal" casual looking picture of me," Trishala posted Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma Trishala is quite a social media celebrity

Trishala Dutt, the elder daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, is quite a social media celebrity, thanks to her fabulous Instagram posts, some of which appear to be from a photoshoot. And now, her latest post indicates that her father may have requested her to share a "normal casual looking picture" of her. Trishala's Instagram account, which is unverified, has some really wonderful (but not casual) pictures of her, which may have prompted Sanjay Dutt to make the request. Trishala, Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, is a permanent resident of New York while Sanjay Dutt resides in Mumbai with his wife Maanyata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra.Take a look at Trishala's latest post:Well, we don't know about Sanjay Dutt but Trishala's Instagram followers are definitely happy. "Your simplicity makes me fall in love with you, Trishala," read one comment. "You always look beautiful," added another Instagram user. Neither Sanjay Dutt nor Maanyata ( who frequently comments on Trishala's post ) have posted in the comments section yet.Here's a sample of posts which made Trishala a social media celeb:And this was her Valentine's Day post, which won several hearts. As of now, there are no reports of Trishala stepping into Bollywood despite her legacy - her grandparents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, were also renowned actors.Sanjay Dutt was last seen inand he is currently making. He has also signed up for the thirdfilm with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has made a biopic on the actor with Ranbir Kapoor in lead role.