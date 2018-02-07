Sanjay Dutt And Maanyata Celebrated 10th Anniversary With Their 'Half Mental' Family

At Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata's party, we spotted Priya Dutt and her husband Owen Roncon and Namrata and her husband Kumar Gaurav

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata's celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. (Image courtesy: Maanyta)

  1. Sanjay Dutt's sisters and brothers-in-law attended the party
  2. My temperamental family - half temper and half mental, said Maanyata
  3. Maanyata also said that Trishala was missed
Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayta celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with only Sanjay's sisters and brothers-in-law in attendance. Priya Dutt, who is also a Congress leader, is married to Owen Roncon while Namrata is married to Kumar Gaurav, who has featured in films like Love Story and Janam. The six-pack family looked extremely happy celebrating Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata's big day. "Crazy is a relative term in my family. My temperamental family - half temper and half mental. Just loving this night." Of course, Maanyata missed Trishala - she said so in comments.
 

 
And Trishala replied:
 
Owen Roncon also posted a picture from the party night, which shows that the Dutts are just as "crazy" as Maanyata mentioned in her post.
 
 

Tonight no khaana for sure.... @maanayata @pdr66 @namrata62 @duttsanjay

A post shared by Owen Roncon (@owenroncon) on



Maanyata is Sanjay Dutt's third wife. He was marred to Richa Sharma from 1987 to 1996. Richa died due to brain tumor. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and Richa's daughter. He then married Rhea Pillai in 1998 and the couple divorced in 2005. Sanjay Dutt married Maanyata in 2008 in a private ceremony in Goa. They are parents to seven-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Omung Kumar's Bhoomi and he is currently making Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, co-starring Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan.

Sanjay Dutt has also signed up for the third Munna Bhai film with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has made a biopic on the actor, with Ranbir Kapoor in lead role. Dia Mirza plays the role of Maanyata in the film.

