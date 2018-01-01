Inside Trishala And Maanyata's New Year Celebrations With Sanjay Dutt

My father gave me the greatest gift any father could give a daughter, he never stopped believing in me. And I never stopped believing in him. Happy New Year IG Family, a New Year offers you 365 blank pages...write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Cherish all these moments..they go by so quick. @duttsanjay

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:46pm PST