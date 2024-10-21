Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Wish For His Twins With Life Advice: "Always Be Humble"

Drop whatever you are doing because Sanjay Dutt's Instagram post needs your immediate attention. The actor has shared the sweetest birthday wish for his twin kids, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. The duo turn 14 today. Sanjay Dutt posted two throwback snaps: the first features the doting father posing with his little ones, while the next also shows Shahraan and Iqra's mother, Manyata Dutt. The family of four looks oh-so-perfect on a scooter. In his caption, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Dear Shaaru and Iqra wishing you a happy birthday and may God bless you with success and happiness always, study hard and focus in everything you do and be go getters, and the most important is always be humble, love you both and we are there for you, you both have a beautiful year ahead, love you both and God bless you always!”

Reacting to the post, actor Rahul Dev wrote, “Happy birthday & god bless.” Sophie Choudry dropped red hearts.

Manyata Dutt also shared a heartfelt wish for her “bachchas.” She posted a montage of snaps featuring memorable moments with her kids. The side note read, “Happiest birthday my bachchas Iqra Dutt, Shahraan Dutt Believe in your self as much as I do As I know, you are stronger than you seem…Smarter than you think …. Braver than you believe….and Loved more than you know….. I am a proud Mumm.”

Sanjay Dutt's eldest child Trishala Dutt was among the first ones to comment on the post. She said, “Happy Birthday my hearts Iqra Dutt, Shahraan Dutt. I love you to the moon and back!!” Trishala Dutt is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his ex-wife Richa Sharma. Sophie Choudry also posted a reaction. It read, “Happy happy bday my dearest Iqra Dutt, Shahraan Dutt All my love and blessings for you always!!”

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008. The couple welcomed Shahraan and Iqra in 2010. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, KD - The Devil and Baap.