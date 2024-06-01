Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her Birth Anniversary: 'Miss You Everyday'

Sanjay Dutt shared this image. (courtesy: sanjaydutt)

Sanjay Dutt is remembering his late mother, legendary actress Nargis Dutt on her birth anniversary. On Saturday, the actor shared two black and white snaps on Instagram. In the first frame, the mother-son duo can be seen standing together. Next, we see a young Nargis in a saree with a braided hairdo, posing for the camera. Sanjay Dutt also wrote a note for his mother in the caption. It read, “Happy birthday mama, I miss you everyday, every minute, every second, I wish you were with me, leading the life you wanted me to and I hope I have made you proud, love you and miss you mama.” Nargis Dutt died at the age of 51 in 1981.

Reacting to the post, actor-comedian Mushtaq Khan dropped a red heart emoji.

A few weeks ago, on Mother's Day, Sanjay Dutt posted another black-and-white image of Nargis Dutt. The side note read, “Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, love you.”

Before that, Sanjay Dutt recently dropped a few more throwback pics on Instagram. The first frame shows a young Sanjay Dutt standing near his mother. The next two slides feature Nargis Dutt looking lovingly at her son. “Miss you, Maa! Even though you're not here, your presence is felt in every moment. We hold you close in our hearts and memories Maa. Love you,” read the text attached to the post.

Earlier, on Women's Day, Sanjay Dutt uploaded a video featuring photos of the important women in his life. This included his mother Nargis Dutt, sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt, wife Manyata Dutt, and daughter Trishala Dutt. Wishing them all, he wrote, “Celebrating the incredible women in my life today and every day. You are my strength, my love, and my inspiration. Happy Women's Day to all my loves.”

Sanjay Dutt's last film was Leo, alongside Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.