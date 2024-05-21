Sanjay Dutt Quits Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 Due To Health Issues: Report

Image instagrammed by Sanjay Dutt. (courtesy: SanjayDutt)

Sanjay Dutt has reportedly quit Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 due to health issues. According to a Pinkvilla report, the actor had shot only one day for the film. Pinkvilla quoted a source stating, "The actor had shot for the film headlined by Akshay Kumar for only one day in Madh Island." The souce added, "His character had a lot of action in the movie, and hence, he decided to walk out considering his health issues." Sanjay Dutt joined the shoot of Welcome 3 last December.

Welcoming Sanjay Dutt onboard, Akshay Kumar shared a reel on his Instagram. In the reel, we can see Akshay Kumar riding on a horse while Sanjay Dutt follows him on a bike. Incidentally, the first film of the Welcome franchise, Welcome, completed 16 years on that very day. Mentioning that, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, "What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise's third part WelcomeToTheJungle. And it's wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?" Take a look:

FYI, Sanjay Dutt is a cancer survivor. In October 2020, Sanjay Dutt shared that he was cancer free. Sharing a tweet, he said, "My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you." In the post, he said, "And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well-being of our family." Take a look:

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

Welcome 3 has a huge cast. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, to name a few. Ahmed Khan is directing the film.

Welcome released in 2007. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar headlined the film. Anees Bazmee directed the film.