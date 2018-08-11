On Trishala Dutt's 30th Birthday, Manyata Dutt Wishes Her 'Darling'

Trishala Dutt shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Manyata Dutt wished Trishala on Instagram Trishala Dutt turned 30 on Friday Trishala Dutt stays in US with her grand parents

Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala Dutt turned 30 on Friday and she did it in style. Trishala, who stays in the US with her grandparents, celebrated her birthday with her "true angel" (her pet WolfGang). Trishala shared a picture from her birthday celebrations on Instagram on Saturday and it was flooded with birthday wishes from fans and well-wishers. Trishala's long list of wishes also included a comment from Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt, who wrote: Happy, happy to you my darling! Wishing you the choicest of blessings my love." Though Trishala hasn't replied to Manyata's comment as of now but we can't wait to see her response.

Take a look at the picture here:

Doesn't she look pretty?

And this is what Manyata Dutt commented on Trishala's picture:

A screenshot of Manyata Dutt's comment on Trishala's post. A screenshot of Manyata Dutt's comment on Trishala's post.

Trishala shared a special post for her "Daddy Duke" on Sanjay Dutt's birthday last month. Take a look at the post here:

Advertisement

Trishala is often seen sharing loved-up posts with her father Sanjay Dutt on social media. Last month, When Trishala's Instafam asked her "how it feels to be Sanjay Dutt's daughter?" Trishala replied,"Honestly, it feels normal. He's like any other father. When I'm with him, it feels like I'm with my dad. It doesn't feel any different than what you probably feel when you are with your father."

A screenshot of Trishala's Instagram story A screenshot of Trishala's Instagram story

Last year, Trishala wrote a special letter for the actor, at the trailer launch of Bhioomi. "My dearest papa dukes, it feels so nice to know that you've chosen to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise. It gives me so much joy to know that you've chosen a film based on a father-daughter relationship as your comeback film as well. I'm really proud of you Dad. You are stronger than you know. I'm blessed to be a part of you. I love you forever, Trishala," she wrote in the letter.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays.