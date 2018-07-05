Sanju: Trishala's Silence On Dad Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Raises Eyebrows

A photo of Sanjay Dutt and Trishala from her Instagram (courtesy trishaladutt)

The Sanjay Dutt biopic has brilliantly brought alive significant chapters from the actor's controversial life but his late wife Richa Sharma and Trishala Dutt (his daughter with Richa) are not part of the story. Now, days after Sanju hit screens, Trishala Dutt has been trending for maintaining a stony silence on her social media accounts about the movie. Trishala's absence from Sanju's promotional duties has been interpreted as she being reportedly upset with the makers for leaving out the chapter featuring her and her mother from the biopic. Trishala started trending after a report in mid-day pointed out how she's not shared anything on her Instagram about Sanju, which is in contrast to how she promoted Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi.



Sanjay Dutt was married to Richa Sharma from 1987 to 1996. Richa died due to brain tumour. He then married Rhea Pillai in 1998 and the couple divorced in 2005. Sanjay Dutt is married to Maanyata and the duo are parents to seven-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. However, Trishala and Maanyata appear to share a cordial bond, as evident from their Instgram exchanges. They often post cute comments on each other's photos and even feature together in social media posts.





Sanjay Dutt walked out of Pune's Yerwada jail as a free man in February 2016, after which he made a comeback with Omung Kumar's, which released in September last year. Mr Dutt launched the trailer ofon Trishala's birthday as a gift for her and in turn received a return gift from his daughter. Trishala sent out a heart-felt letter to Sanjay Dutt saying , "I'm really proud of you Dad" and also gave a shout out on social media with a note that read: "Thank you for gifting and dedicating your hard work to me! I'm so proud of you dad. For every set back God has a major comeback. I love you, thank you."tracks the story of a father-daughter relationship.



Meanwhile, here's what Trishala has been posting on her Instagram during Sanju week:

Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in Sanju, while Dia Mirza plays the role of Maanyata Dutt. Sonam Kapoor plays Ruby, a character which represented Sanjay Dutt's romantic relations on screen. The ensemble cast of the film also includes Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has made over Rs 186 crores in six days.