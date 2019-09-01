Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 7 Bollywood Songs To Get You Into Festive Spirit

Happy 2019 Ganesh Chaturthi: The 10-day festivities will come to an end with Ganesh Visarjan.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time when the streets come alive with colourful processions to the sounds of drums and dancing. Huge pandals are set up to welcome Ganesha idols and prayers and sweets are offered to him. During Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha, Bollywood songs dedicated to the Lord can turn up the festive feel. Popular actors Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan have featured in the popular devotional and upbeat numbers while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here's a list of songs that you can add to your playlist to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi"

''Dhagala Lagali'' from ''Dream Girl''

The makers of ''Dream Girl'' recently released the peppy number ''Dhagala Lagali'', which will definitely make you want to put your dancing shoes on. The track draws inspiration from popular Mathari song ''Dhagala Lagali Kala'', features the film's lead pair - Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in traditional Marathi dresses. The lead pair is later joined by Riteish Deshmukh. The upbeat number has been sung by Meet Bros, Mika Singh, Jyotica Tangri and written by Kumaar.

''Ganpati Bappa Morya'' from ''Dard Ka Rishta''

One of the all-time favourite Ganpati songs till date remains to be "Ganpati Bappa Morya" from Sunil Dutt's tearjerker "Dard Ka Rishta" (1982). The heart-touching track features a father's frantic attempts to cure his daughter of cancer. The heart-warming song has been sung by Hariharan and composed by RD Burman.





"Sindoor Lal Chadayo" from "Vaastav"

This Bollywood song is an aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which stunningly captures the essence of the festival, and has a spiritual feel and Marathi touch to it. The devotional song is played towards the film's pre-climax, and symbolically marks the downfall of criminals in "Vaastav". The film, which came out in 1999, remains to be one of Sanjay Dutt's biggest hits till date.

Rendered by Ravindra Sathe, this Ganesha songs is a must-add to the playlist in pandals.

"Deva Shree Ganesha" from "Agneepath"

In ''Deva Shree Ganesha'', Hrithik Roshan's character pays tribute to Lord Ganesha through his effortless and mesmerising dance moves. The number is composed by Ajay-Atul with heart-touching lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The revenge saga "Agneepath" is best remembered for its foot-tapping music and gripping performances.



"Mourya Re" from "Don"

Shah Rukh Khan's infectious smile can light up the darkest of rooms, and this song perfectly captures the essence of the festival, the excitement of the devotees and the actor's energetic dance moves. Shah Rukh Khan takes to the streets of Mumbai and shakes his leg in this foot-tapping "visarjan" song from "Don". The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

"Saadda Dil Vi Tu" from "ABCD"

This song beautifully combines Western and Indian music to deliver the best of both worlds. The high-spirited song from "ABCD" is dedicated to Ganpati and at the end of the fusion number, the movie's climax is also revealed. The upbeat track combines catchy beats and Hard Kaur's rap with a desi feel to it. The remarkable choreography is definitely a treat to watch, you are bound to get goosebumps by the time you reach the end of the song. Those jaw-dropping moves aren't an easy feat!

"Hey Ganaraya" from "ABCD 2"

Following the tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi through beautiful songs, "ABCD 2" featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead, too has a devotional yet high-spirited number titled "Hey Ganaraya". Composed by music directors Sachin-Jigar and sung by Divya Kumar, it is a soft melody invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, gear up to celebrate the Ganesh Utsava, add these Ganpati songs to your playlist and dance like there's no tomorrow. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

