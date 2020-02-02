The One With Akshay Kumar And 'Karate Girl' Nitara. Pic Courtesy Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar with Nitara. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, on Saturday night, shared a picture of Akshay Kumar along with daughter Nitara on her Instagram profile. In her post, Mrs Funnybones revealed that the picture was taken ahead of Nitara's first karate exam. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen showcasing some high-octane moves. Akshay Kumar's intense expression in the picture is hard to miss. Twinkle captioned the post: "One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam." She added the hashtag #karategirl to the post. Namrata Shirodkar dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, who co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi, got married on January 17, 2001. The couple are parents to 17-year-old Aarav and Nitara (7).

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has an impressive line-up of films that includes Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. He recently signed Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Twinkle Khanna, a former Bollywood actress, is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role.