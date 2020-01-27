'Winners' In Front, 'Losers' At The Back In Twinkle Khanna's Pic With Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap And Other Friends

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Have you been looking for the perfect way to kick-start a Monday? Your weekend may not have been as happening as Twinkle Khanna's but her mantra for battling Monday blues seems interesting. "The only way to get through monotonous Monday is to look back at the weekend." Over the weekend, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar caught up with their friends and family, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and Twinkle's cousin Karan Kapadia for a 'game night', which ended with an ROFL photo of those who won taking the front seat and those who lost in the last row. "Here is our Games Night where the winners are all bunched up right at the front and the losers are relegated to taking a backseat in more ways than one," Twinkle captioned the photo.

Akshay Kumar is clearly a winner but can't say the same about Tahira. Meanwhile, Karan Kapadia, barely visible from behind the sea of posers, lodged a complaint of sorts and wrote in the comments section: "I was a runner up so this caption doesn't do me justice."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle and Akshay recently trended for the actor's hilarious anniversary post for her. "Visual representation of what married life looks like... some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like... as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn't have it any other way," Akshay captioned the photo below.

Twinkle Khanna is a bestselling author, whose debut novel Mrs Funnybones came out in 2015, then The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad in 2016 and Pyjamas Are Forgiving in 2018. She's also a columnist, an interior designer and a producer.