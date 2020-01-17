Happy Anniversary: Some Days Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Cuddle And Some Days They Are Like This. Major LOL

Akshay and Twinkle in an ROFL photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna set couple goals higher and higher with their wedding anniversary posts every year. On their 19th wedding anniversary on January 17, Akshay came up with an interesting idea and implemented it just as planned. Remember Pakshirajan aka Dr Richard aka the birdman-like villain in 2018 film 2.0? Akshay dug out a hilarious photo from what appears to be his shooting days of 2.0, in which he features as Pakshirajan and Twinkle Khanna with a leave-me-alone expression. According to the 2.0 actor, the photo is apparently an example of "visual representation of what married life looks like."

He further explained the photo in these words: "Some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like... as you can see." Akshay Kumar washed it all down with this: "All said and done, I wouldn't have it any other way. Happy anniversary, Tina... with love from Pakshirajan." Aww, we are not crying, you are crying. PS - Tina is Twinkle Khanna's nickname.

Happy anniversary, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

Meanwhile, let's browse through how Twinkle and Akshay wished each other in their previous anniversaries. Last year, on their 18th wedding anniversary, Twinkle tweeted: "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120" while on their 16th wedding anniversary, Twinkle wrote: "16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven't succeeded."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001 and are parents to a teenaged son Aarav and daughter Nitara.