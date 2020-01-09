Twinkle Khanna Has To 'Learn To Write Books The Old Fashioned Way' Because...

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on Thursday

She wrote about a gift she got on her birthday

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and an author

Twinkle Khanna's latest post on Instagram reveals what happens when you give her a "special birthday present." The actress-turned-author, on Thursday, delighted us with a picture of her room and especially her bookshelf. What caught our attention was the typewriter placed on that bookshelf that Twinkle got as a birthday gift in December. Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote that now that she owns a typewriter, she "has to learn to write books the old fashioned way." She also beautifully mentioned in her caption that a "special birthday present find its way into" her heart. Twinkle wrote: "A special birthday present finds its way into my heart and within my bookshelf. Now I suppose I have to learn to write books the old fashioned way."

Take a look at her latest post:

Last month, Twinkle Khanna trended big time after she shared a couple of pictures of the unique gift her actor husband Akshay Kumar gave her - a set of earrings, not any ordinary pair of earring but onion earrings. She even posted a picture of herself wearing those earrings and wrote: "From one shoot to another. I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves."

And here's what she shared when Akshay Kumar gave her those onion earrings:

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She is also an interior decorator and a film producer. Twinkle has also worked in several films such as Mela, Jodi No. 1, Dil Tera Diwana, and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega among others.