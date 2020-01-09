Twinkle Khanna Has To 'Learn To Write Books The Old Fashioned Way' Because...

"A special birthday present finds its way into my heart and within my bookshelf," wrote Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna Has To 'Learn To Write Books The Old Fashioned Way' Because...

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights

  • Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on Thursday
  • She wrote about a gift she got on her birthday
  • Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and an author
New Delhi:

Twinkle Khanna's latest post on Instagram reveals what happens when you give her a "special birthday present." The actress-turned-author, on Thursday, delighted us with a picture of her room and especially her bookshelf. What caught our attention was the typewriter placed on that bookshelf that Twinkle got as a birthday gift in December. Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote that now that she owns a typewriter, she "has to learn to write books the old fashioned way." She also beautifully mentioned in her caption that a "special birthday present find its way into" her heart. Twinkle wrote: "A special birthday present finds its way into my heart and within my bookshelf. Now I suppose I have to learn to write books the old fashioned way."

Take a look at her latest post:

Last month, Twinkle Khanna trended big time after she shared a couple of pictures of the unique gift her actor husband Akshay Kumar gave her - a set of earrings, not any ordinary pair of earring but onion earrings. She even posted a picture of herself wearing those earrings and wrote: "From one shoot to another. I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves."

And here's what she shared when Akshay Kumar gave her those onion earrings:

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She is also an interior decorator and a film producer. Twinkle has also worked in several films such as Mela, Jodi No. 1, Dil Tera Diwana, and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega among others.

Comments
twinkle khanna typewriter'twinkle khanna

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News