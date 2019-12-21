Twinkle Khanna Proves That 'Onions Are A Girl's Best Friends.' See Pic

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna )

Highlights Akshay Kumar gave onion earrings to wife Twinkle as a gift

Twinkle shared pictures of herself wearing those earring

"From one shoot to another," she wrote

"Onions are a girl's best friends" and Twinkle Khanna's latest social media post proves it. On Saturday, the actress-turned-author shared two pictures of herself wearing the priceless gift her actor husband Akshay Kumar gave her a couple of days ago - the special onion earrings! Amazing, right? But it's not just her pictures that are breaking the Internet. Her caption deserves your attention too as they will leave you in splits. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "From one shoot to another. I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves" and accompanied her post with an epic hashtag - #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends.

Check it out:

Akshay Kumar, who brought the onion earrings from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where he was promoting his upcoming film Good Newwz, impressed Twinkle by gifting the earrings to her. She even shared a picture of the onion earrings and wrote: "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, 'They were showing this to Kareena (Kapoor), I don't think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.' Sometimes it's the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar always give us major couple goals. The couple, who got married in the year on January 17, 2001, are parents to 16-year-old Aarav and 7-year-old Nitara.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna, who is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones, is also an interior decorator and a film producer.