The Drink Twinkle Khanna Wants Vs The One That She Reaches For On A 'Crappy' Wednesday

Twinkle Khanna summed up "Wednesday woes" in the best way possible and to be honest, we are not surprised at all, keeping into consideration the 45-year-old author's writing prowess and her wacky sense of humour. If Twinkle Khanna's latest tweet doesn't prompt you to say "relatable," we don't know what will. Why, you ask? Well, it perfectly encapsulates the essence of the expectation vs reality phenomenon. In her post, Mrs Funnybones writes about how her mind needs a serotonin shot, her heart wants a glass of wine and that her hand ends up reaching for a cup of coffee.

Twinkle Khanna tweeted: "A crappy morning where the mind needs a serotonin shot, the heart would be happy with a glass of wine and the hand does the most practical thing and reaches for a cup of coffee #WednesdayWoes."

A crappy morning where the mind needs a serotonin shot, the heart would be happy with a glass of wine and the hand does the most practical thing and reaches for a cup of coffee #WednesdayWoes — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 6, 2019

Twinkle Khanna's posts infused with humour are a sheer delight. We can't get over the "Diwali detox" post that she shared last week. She wrote: 'My Diwali party scene consisted of wanting to tell quite a few people, 'Beta have some Hajmola.' Being a gas bag is only useful if you happen to moonlight as a CNG cylinder." She captioned the post: "Need a Diwali Detox in more ways than one."

My Diwali party scene consisted of wanting to tell quite a few people, 'Beta have some hajmola!' Being a gasbag is only useful if you happen to moonlight as a CNG cylinder #BabaTwinkdev — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 2, 2019

Twinkle Khanna has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel.

Besides being a renowned author, Twinkle Khanna is a columnist, a former actress, an interior decorator and a film producer. She runs a studio named The White Window (which operates in Mumbai).

