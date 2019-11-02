Twinkle Khanna's 'Diwali Detox' Post With A 'Hajmola' Reference Is As Real As It Gets

Twinkle Khanna is an author and humorist (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna's post on Diwali... err 'Diwali Detox' will crack you up but is actually more than it meets the eye. The 45-year-old author and humorist spun her golden words around the idea of feasting on Diwali and shared a leaf out of her Diwali party experience. It comes with an ROFL Hajmola reference and suggests that turning into... umm... what she calls 'gasbags' on Diwali only makes sense if one wishes to double up as a CNG cylinder. Here's what her post says: "My Diwali party scene consisted of wanting to tell quite a few people, 'Beta, have some hajmola!' Being a gasbag is only useful if you happen to moonlight as a CNG cylinder. #BabaTwinkledev."

Twinkle shared it on Instagram with these words: "Need a Diwali Detox in more ways than one," which appears to be a reference to the hazardous air quality post-Diwali, particularly in the National Capital. On Friday the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) declared a public health emergency across the National Capital Region after pollution levels entered into "emergency" category for the first time since January.

Read Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna, who never fails to make a point with her signature humour-infused posts. On Diwali, she shared an adorable selfie with an indoor plant, explaining her picture in the caption: "Who needs a matching bag when you have another color-coordinated accessory, a plant!"

This year, Twinkle Khanna was spotted checking in to the Bachchans' grand Diwali bash with Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna currently sports many hats - she's a best-selling author, a columnist, an interior designer and also a producer.

