When Twinkle Khanna Went Green, Sorry, 'Buttery Yellow' With Food Envy

Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram entry will compel you to say relatable. At least that's what we said after checking out the author's post. On Friday, Twinkle shared a picture of her meal on her Instagram profile and it was all about food envy. In her post, Mrs Funnybones talked about how she got super envious after he manager "gobbled up chicken nuggets, eggs, parathas and a croissant with butter" while she was "merely dabbing my lips with some bland quinoa" (her words). Twinkle sprinkled her posts with oodles of humour and served it with the hashtag #NothingBeatsBreadAndButter.

Sharing the post on her Instagram profile, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "Envy is not green but buttery yellow. While I am merely dabbing my lips with some bland quinoa, my lanky manager has gobbled up chicken nuggets, eggs, parathas and a croissant with butter. Needless to say I don't wish her well." She added the hashtag #NothingBeatsBreadAndButter to her post.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window (which operates in Mumbai).

Twinkle Khanna, a former Bollywood actress, is also a film producer. She has produced films like Tees Maar Khan and PadMan, both of which starred her husband Akshay Kumar.

