'Bruised' Twinkle Khanna Shares A Life Lesson She Learnt The Hard Way

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle wrote a post about "banging your head against a brick wall" "The only person with a big fat bruise is you," she wrote Twinkle added the hashtag: "#BabaTwinkdev"

Monday means a Monday Motivation post from none other than Twinkle Khanna. The 45-year-old author shared a life lesson with her fans and followers on social media and dished out her first-hand experience of a situation which is best described by this idiom - 'bang your head against a brick wall' (which means attempting something that's most likely never going to happen). Sharing a caricature of herself, the social media humourist Instagrammed this note: "There are times in life when you have to stop banging your head against a brick wall because the only person with a big fat bruise and some cerebral damage is you" and added the hashtag: "#BabaTwinkdev". Both Twinkle's caption and the hashtag made her Instafam LOL in the comments section.

It's hard to tell if Twinkle's post is a reaction to a recent event but it's a great read on a dull Monday. Here's how Twinkle Khanna served some fresh Monday Motivation on a plate:

We also spotted Twinkle Khanna in the 'Twink Dev' mode sometime in February this year, when she Instagrammed an adorable photo of her daughter Nitara admiring fish in lake water with some words of wisdom: "Stay still my love and watch the world closely-there will be fish, there will be the inevitable frogs, there will be unexamined pieces of you floating in shimmering ponds."

Twinkle Khanna almost always trends for her ROFL social media posts and a recent one is about nephew Karan Kapadia meeting filmmaker Christopher Nolan. "The cousin has also inherited some of the crazy Kapadia genes. Karan Kapadia, keep the one-liners and those nipples 'en pointe'," she wrote. The post will explain why:

Twinkle Khanna currently sports many hats - she's a best-selling author, a columnist, an interior designer and also a producer.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.