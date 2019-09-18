'Crazy Kapadia Genes': Twinkle Khanna Explains Karan Kapadia's Caption For Pic With Christopher Nolan

Karan Kapadia with director Christopher Nolan in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: karankapadiaofficial)

Highlights Dimple Kapadia co-stars with Robert Pattinson in Tenet Christopher Nolan arrived in India over the weekend The team was spotted filming at the Gateway Of India on Tuesday

Humour is in the Kapadia genes, Twinkle Khanna suggested in an Instagram post today, in which she reposted a picture shared by her cousin Karan Kapadia, who recently debuted in Bollywood with Blank. Karan Kapadia was quite thrilled to meet Hollywood director Christopher Nolan, who is currently in India to shoot for his upcoming film Tenet, which features Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia (also Karan's aunt). He captioned the post, "There's a reason I have pointy nipples in the picture and Christopher Nolan is only half that reason." Twinkle in turn wrote, "The cousin has also inherited some of the crazy Kapadia genes. Karan Kapadia, keep the one-liners and those nipples 'en pointe'."

Here's the post:

Christopher Nolan arrived in India over the weekend along with actors Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, who also feature in the film with Dimple Kapadia. On Tuesday, the team was spotted prepping for the shoot at the Gateway Of India in Mumbai. It appears that Karan Kapadia tagged along Dimple Kapadia for the shoot where he luckily met Christopher Nolan.

Here are pictures from the shoot of Tenet in Mumbai:

Christopher Nolan on the sets of Tenet. Dimple Kapadia on the sets of Tenet.

John David Washington on the sets of Tenet.

Dimple Kapadia was spotted with John David.

Karan Kapadia is the son of Dimple Kapadia's sister Simple, who was an actress and a National Award-winning costume designer (for Rudaali). Meanwhile, Karan Kapadia is only one-film-old in Bollywood and he hasn't announced his next project yet. In Blank, Karan played the role a suspected suicide bomber while Sunny Deol played the interrogating officer tasked with foiling his plan.

Twinkle Khanna is a best-selling author of three books and a film producer. She is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they are parents to son Arav and daughter Nitara.

