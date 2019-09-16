Seen Twinkle Khanna's Throwback Pic With Birthday Boy Karan Kapadia?

Twinkle Khanna with Karan Kapadia. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights "Love you loads - yesterday and forever," Twinkle wrote "Thank you, love you," wrote Karan Kapadia Karan Kapadia made his Bollywood debut in May this year

Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram entry is a blast from the past in true sense. On Monday, Mrs Funnybones struck gold in her family photo archives and shared the cutest possible birthday wish for her cousin Karan Kapadia. In one of the pictures, Twinkle and little Karan could be seen posing in a similar manner as they peep from a kids' playhouse. Twinkle also shared relatively recent picture of herself along with Karan. The caption on the post read: "Happy birthday Karan Kapadia. Love you loads - yesterday and forever #BirthdayBoy." Karan was quick to respond to Twinkle's post and he wrote: "Thank you, love you."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Karan is Dimple Kapadia's late sister Simple's son. Karan has studied acting at the Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai and he has also worked as an assistant director. He made his Bollywood debut earlier this year with the film Blank, co-starring Sunny Deol and Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta. Karan played the role of a suicide bomber in the film.

Ahead of Karan Kapadia's Bollywood debut, Twinkle Khanna actively promoted his film on social media and otherwise. That's not it, Karan's brother-in-law and Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar made a special appearance in a song in the film.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window (which operates in Mumbai) and a film producer.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.