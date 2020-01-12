Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora's 'What's In Your Dabba' Posts Will Make You Drool

Twinkle, Akshay and Malaika take up the 'what's in your dabba' challenge (courtesy Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna started an interesting challenge called 'What's In Your Dabba' on her digital initiative Tweak India platform and straight-away nominated husband Akshay Kumar and friends Malaika Arora and Sonali Bendre in her first post. The nominated celebs are required to share healthy recipes from their lunch or dinner dabbas, recipes they swear by, as part of the challenge. Twinkle, who composed her post in her signature humorous manner, wrote: "I may occasionally be a 'VADA PAV-ERED' girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis!" For Akshay, Malaika and Sonali, she added: "I'd love to know your favourite healthy treats."

Akshay Kumar, who enjoys a reputation for the fitness freak he is, posted a photo of himself and several dabbas to write: "Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here's a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning. Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding." Akshay further nominated Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Malaika Arora, who enjoys a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast and is a perfect example of the saying 'age is just a number', wrote: "And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues ... Thank you Twinkle for nominating me. So here's what's in your dabba my style... Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce." Malaika nominated Arjun Kapoor, Sophie Chowdry and Shilpa Shetty to take up the challenge.

