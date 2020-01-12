Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora's 'What's In Your Dabba' Posts Will Make You Drool

Highlights
Twinkle Khanna started an interesting challenge called 'What's In Your Dabba' on her digital initiative Tweak India platform and straight-away nominated husband Akshay Kumar and friends Malaika Arora and Sonali Bendre in her first post. The nominated celebs are required to share healthy recipes from their lunch or dinner dabbas, recipes they swear by, as part of the challenge. Twinkle, who composed her post in her signature humorous manner, wrote: "I may occasionally be a 'VADA PAV-ERED' girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis!" For Akshay, Malaika and Sonali, she added: "I'd love to know your favourite healthy treats."
I may occasionally be a 'VADA PAV-ERED' girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis! I am also nominating @akshaykumar @malaikaaroraofficial and @iamsonalibendre to let me have a peek inside their dabbas. I'd love to know your favourite healthy treats. Share a photo on social media with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @tweakindia Recipe Corner Wash and grate the beetroot,then sauté in a pan until the water dries out. Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera and dhaniya powder and bread crumbs to the beetroot. Add a little oil and mix gently. Then make tikki out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.
Akshay Kumar, who enjoys a reputation for the fitness freak he is, posted a photo of himself and several dabbas to write: "Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here's a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning. Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding." Akshay further nominated Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here's a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It's healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein *Avocado on toast* Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. *Chia Pudding* Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit Now you know what's in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don't forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia
Malaika Arora, who enjoys a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast and is a perfect example of the saying 'age is just a number', wrote: "And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues ... Thank you Twinkle for nominating me. So here's what's in your dabba my style... Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce." Malaika nominated Arjun Kapoor, Sophie Chowdry and Shilpa Shetty to take up the challenge.
And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues ... Thank u @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for nominating me . So here's #whatsinyourdabba my style ..... Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce - skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge..... I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )
