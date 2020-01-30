Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar Joins Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan, Who 'Can't Believe Her Luck'

Atrangi Re's cast include Sara, Akshay and Dhanush (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Akshay, Sara, Dhanush to co-star in 'Atrangi Re'

Akshay said, "Truly makes it - Atrangi!"

The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai

Akshay Kumar will be starring alongside Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush in new film Atrangi Re. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai. Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for the first time. The 52-year-old actor will star in a "special role," the makers told news agency PTI in an interview. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai was quoted as saying, "It takes a secure actor like Akshay to do such a role. He has been pushing the envelope and is always up for challenges." The Kesari actor in the interview said, "When he narrated the film to me I said yes to it within ten minutes."

In the interview, Akshay Kumar added, "I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories." On working with Sara and Dhanush for the first time, the 52-year-old actor said, "My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title - Atrangi!" Meanwhile, filmmaker Aanand L Rai, on casting Sara opposite Dhanush, was quoted saying, "Their pairing is quite interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen."

The movie also brings back Dhanush with Aanand L Rai after the hit film Raanjhanaa.

Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a few photos on Instagram saying, "My next film: Atrangi Re" on Thursday morning with Akshay and Dhanush adorably kissing her on the cheeks. Sara Ali Khan wrote, "I can't believe my luck," on working with director Aanand L Rai, composer AR Rahman and stars Akshay and Dhanush.

The Love Aaj Kal actress wrote, "Blessed to be working with Aanand L Rai sir, in an AR Rahman musical. And so thankful to have Akshay Kumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble Dhanush and myself."

Sara Ali Khan also revealed the release date of Atrangi Re with the pictures she shared. The 24-year-old actress disclosed the big day saying, "Cannot wait to come again, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021." Her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal is also scheduled to release on the same date this year. With excitement, the actress wrote, "Cannot wait to start."

These photos are the cutest thing you'll see today:

Colour Yellow Productions shared some more pictures:

Atrangi Re is being jointly presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. The film is written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma. Atrangi Re will go on floors from March 1, as reported by PTI.

Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal will be in theatres on February 14. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will feature in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which releases on March 27. His future line-up includes Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.