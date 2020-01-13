Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif And Rohit Shetty Had This Much Fun On The Sets Of The Film

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty on the sets of Sooryavanshi. (courtesy katrinakaif )

Katrina Kaif had a "perfect start" to the year, thanks to her Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar and the film's director Rohit Shetty. On Monday morning, the 36-year-old actress shared a picture from the sets of the film and she summed up her experience in an Instagram post. In the photograph, the trio can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they walk by the beach, dressed in colour-coordinated blue outfits. Katrina looks stunning as ever, dressed in a blue saree. In her caption, Katrina shared the film's release date and wrote: "See you in cinemas on March 27."

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Katrina wrote: "Perfect start to the year. Friends, laughs and smiles on sets with the best crew. Every day on set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made. See you in cinemas on March 27." Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

The film will feature Katrina Kaif as Akshay's love interest. The film will also star Gulshan Grover and Nikitin Dheer as antagonists. Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham.

The 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, remains Katrina Kaif's last release.