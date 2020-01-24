First Glimpse Of Manushi Chillar As Princess Sanyogita From Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj

Manushi Chillar shared this photo earlier (courtesy ManushiChhillar)

Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's much talked about movie Prithviraj, shared a glimpse of the role she plays on Instagram recently. Introducing her character as Sanyogita from Prithiviraj, Manushi Chillar gave us a sneak peek into her mysterious persona. We say mysterious because Manushi picked out a silhouetted version of her photo from the sets, only to keep the mystery alive. Fans didn't have much to grasp form the caption as well. However, in the photo, Manushi appears to sport her hair in a long braid. Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan (as the name suggests) stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Manushi has been roped in to play Sanyogita, Prithiviraj's love interest.

Here's what the beauty queen posted from the sets of Prithviraj.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar had shared glimpses of a puja to seek blessings for their new venture Prithviraj.

Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017, is being launched in Bollywood by Yash Raj Films. "It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I'm thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey," she had said in a statement earlier.

Describing her role as a princess in Prithviraj, Manushi had added: "It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita. She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible."

Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi , Akshay Kumar has booked Diwali 2020 for Prithviraj release.