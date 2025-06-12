"Lacked Meaningful Engagement": Congress Leader On Anti-Terror Outreach Teams

India's outreach mission to different countries to convey its message against terrorism "lacked meaningful engagement" and "failed to create international impact", former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan told NDTV.

Mr Chavan's comments come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with members of the all-party delegations who were sent to 32 countries as part of the Centre's diplomatic effort following Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike in response to April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

At least seven such delegations, comprising leaders across party lines, were dispatched with the stated aim of conveying India's position and fostering international support.

"Good Idea, But Not Novel"

While acknowledging the intention behind the move, Mr Chavan questioned the planning and execution.



"Sending the delegations is a good idea, but there is nothing novel about it. It has always been India's tradition. I would have ideally kept the delegations short," he said.

Drawing a parallel with Pakistan, Mr Chavan pointed out that even their Prime Minister had taken part in similar outreach efforts in the past.

However, the core of his criticism lay in the lack of access to real policymakers.

"Did we meet any serious policy makers? No - we hardly met one head of state, but mostly the Indian-based friendship groups. But were they really our target?" he asked.

"Lack of Media Attention Tells You Everything"

Mr Chavan also highlighted the limited international media coverage of the delegations as evidence of their ineffectiveness.

"Besides a few newspapers in Africa and South America, no major news channel or newspaper covered the delegation. While many mentioned that such a delegation has come to their country, no one editorialised it," he said.

He singled out The Washington Post as the only top international publication to report on it - and that too, negatively.

BJP Responds: "Feeding Pakistan's Narrative"

Reacting sharply to Mr Chavan's remarks, BJP MLA Ram Kadam accused him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of demoralising the forces and pleasing India's adversaries.

"Why are Rahul Gandhi and Prithviraj Chavan feeding the Pakistanis? Won't this make them happy and demotivate our forces further?" he asked.

He also defended the absence of meetings with foreign heads of state.

"Whenever a delegation comes to a country, doesn't the country get to know about it? As for meeting the PM or deputy PM, there is a protocol for it - and the former PMO minister should be aware of it," Mr Kadam added.

"Perception of Victory in Pakistan"

Mr Chavan further criticised the government for allowing a narrative of Pakistani success to form in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

"There is a perception of victory in Pakistan - what have we done to counter it?" he asked. He reiterated the opposition's demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue.

"Our demand for a special parliament session on this is firm. Even in 1947, when the Parliament was not in place, the then interim Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed the Constituent Assembly on the issue."

US Statement Fuels Debate

Mr Chavan's remarks came shortly after US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce described Pakistan as a key partner in global counter-terrorism efforts.

"The actions of our Pakistani partners that led to the arrest and extradition of Mohammad Sharifullah, the ISIS-K planner behind the 26 August 2021 suicide attack at Abbey Gate that killed 13 US service members and approximately 160 civilians, highlights Pakistan's value as a partner in countering CASA terror EXOPs threats worldwide," Bruce stated.

"It will only increase as the Taliban continues to face security challenges within its borders," she added.

Sharad Pawar's Support Turns to Criticism

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who had earlier given unconditional support to the government's post-attack actions - even sending one of his MPs as part of a delegation - also criticised India's deteriorating ties with its neighbours.

"There was an era of Jawaharlal Nehru who adopted a policy of taking everyone along. Today, when we look at the world map, India's neighbours - including China and Pakistan - are not with us. India sacrificed a lot for Bangladesh's independence, but even it is not with us. There is a question mark over Sri Lanka's approach after China's influence on it," Mr Pawar said in Pune.

PM Modi Says Delegations "Sent Big Message"

Despite the criticism, Prime Minister Modi has stood by the initiative. In an informal meeting on June 10 with the returning delegation members, he reportedly said the outreach effort sent a "big message from India" and was strengthened by the participation of opposition leaders.