Trending: The Internet Loves Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Look

Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar, who announced his next Bollywood project on Sunday night, has been trending big time on social media. The 52-year-old actor shared the first look of his poster from his forthcoming film Bell Bottom on Sunday and he did it in style. The sepia-toned poster gives a very retro vibe to the poster. Akshay Kumar can be seen dressed in a brown suit in the poster as he stands next to a car. Akshay, who plays a spy in the film, sports a mustache. The Internet loved Akshay's look from the film. A fan described the actor's look as "awesome." Another fan wrote: "Super excited for the film." "Love it," another fan reviewed the look.

Akshay Kumar shared the look from the film and wrote: "Get ready to go back to the 80's and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride Bell Bottom." Akshay Kumar revealed the film's release date and wrote: "Releasing on January 22, 2021."

Bell Bottom will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and it will collaboratively be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film is expected to go on floors next year.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 4, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Rana Daggubati and Johnny Lever. The actor's line-up of films also includes Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Good News. The actor recently featured in a music video titled Filhall, co-starring Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.

