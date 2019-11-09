Filhall: Akshay Kumar And Nupur Sanon Reminisce Their Heart-Wrenching Love Story

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in Filhall. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Filhall has been written by Jaani It also features Ammy Virk Filhall has been sung by B Praak

The wait is finally over! Akshay Kumar's first-ever music video Filhall dropped on the Internet on Saturday and we bet you will play this song on constant loop for days. The music video, which features Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon as lost lovers, shows their heart-wrenching love story. The over 5-minute video starts with a nurse entering a room and informing Akshay, who plays a doctor, that there has been an accident. At first, he asks the nurse to talk to another doctor but when he hears the patient's name, he gets shocked. The patient - Mehr Garewal (played by Nupur) - is his lost lover. Akshay then enters the operation theatre and gets emotional after seeing Nupur lying unconscious. What follows next are the flashback sequences of Akshay and Nupur romancing each other at various beautiful locations.

The end part of the video shows Akshay and Nupur wishing about getting back together but they can't as, in present day, they are with someone else. The music video also features glimpses of Punjabi singers Ammy Virk and B Praak. Directed by Arvinder Khaira and sung by B Praak, Filhall gets its heartfelt lyrics from Jaani. The music video has over 4 lakh views (and counting) on YouTube.

Sharing the video on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote: "After being in the industry for so long, I decided to make my music video debut because some things are better felt than explained. Presenting to you Filhall!"

Take a look:

Before Filhall, which is Nupur Sanon's first big project, Akshay Kumar and B Praak have previously worked together in Kesari, in which he has sung the track Teri Mitti.

