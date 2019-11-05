Filhall Poster: A Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar's First Music Video, Featuring Nupur Sanon

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in Filhall. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar has been quite experimental in terms of the roles that he has portrayed on screen. From comedy to action, and romance, the actor has checked off all the genres off his list. However, if there's one thing that the 52-year-old actor has not done yet , it is starring in a music video. That too is about to change soon. Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in a music video titled Filhall, opposite Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. The song has sung by B Praak and it has been written by Jaani B Praak. Arvindr Khaira has directed the video and it also features renowned Punjabi singer Ammy Virk. On Tuesday, Akshay shared the first poster from the music video and he wrote: "Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love. Here's the poster of my first ever music video, Filhall with Nupur Sanon."

Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon shared the post on her Instagram profile on Tuesday and she wrote: "Super thrilled to share the poster of my first ever music video opposite Akshay Kumar Sir." Take a look at the post here:

Nupur Sanon trended big time last month after BTS pictures from the sets of the music video surfaced on social media. In the picture, Nupur could be seen dressed in a white salwar and kurta. Take a look at the picture from the shoot here:

Akshay Kumar with Nupur Sanon.

Nupur had a major fan girl moment on the sets of the song. An excited Nupur shared a picture with Akshay on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "From being his fan, to being blessed to be his co-star... What a magical feeling. Couldn't have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favourite Akshay Kumar. Sir, you've been so warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes) and just made me feel super comfortable with your Delhi wali Punjabi. Thank you, for being so amazing. Something really special I've worked on."

This is the post we are talking about:

Akshay Kumar has also worked with Nupur's sister Kriti Sanon. The duo shared screen space in the recently released film Housefull 4.

